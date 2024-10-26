The New York Yankees might be in big trouble according to MLB history if they lose Game 2 of World Series 2024 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The New York Yankees let slip away a massive chance to win Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a masterful performance by Gerrit Cole, the bullpen failed in clutch time.

Freddie Freeman delivered a Grand Slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to secure victory for the Dodgers. It’s important to remember that 28 of the last 35 teams that won the first game of the Classic ended up lifting the trophy.

Now, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton have no margin of error. If they want to give the Yankees a long awaited title, a big statement has to be made facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Yankees lose today against Dodgers?

If the New York Yankees lose today against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they will be down 0-2 in the World Series and, according to history, the task ahead would become a tremendous challenge.

It’s important to remember that this a best of seven format and the next three games will be at Yankee Stadium. However, if the Yankees lose, the Dodgers would guarantee at least Game 6 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends a clear message to Cortes following Yankees' World Series Game 1 defeat

How many teams came back from 0-2 in World Series?

15 teams have come back from a 0-2 deficit in the postseason. Although there would be a chance for the Yankees, teams that win the first two games in the MLB postseason have won the series in 77 of 92 chances in the best of seven format.

Advertisement

By the way, 10 of those 15 times when a team came back from 0-2 occurred in the World Series. For example, the Yankees did it in that epic matchup with the Atlanta Braves in 1996.

Advertisement