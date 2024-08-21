Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Juan Soto blast back-to-back homers, approaching a historic milestone

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the powerful duo of the New York Yankees, continue to demonstrate their dominance at the plate. In a thrilling encounter against the Cleveland Guardians, both outfielders hit back-to-back home runs, leaving fans speechless and opponents with their eyes on this formidable pairing.

Juan Soto started the party with a powerful drive to center field, followed closely by Judge, who did not hesitate to make his mark with a home run that traveled at high speed. These homers not only added to each player’s home run count but also placed them in a select group of Yankees pairs that have accomplished this feat.

With these home runs, Judge and Soto joined legends such as Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, as well as Gary Sheffield and Alex Rodriguez. This power connection has generated great expectation among fans, who hope that both players will continue their streak and write a new page in the history of the Yankees.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto: One step away from history with the Yankees

The duo of Judge and Soto is just one consecutive home run away from equaling the Yankees’ record, set by Mark Teixeira and Johnny Damon in 2009. This all-time mark could be reached at any time, as both players demonstrate impressive consistency at the plate.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Juan Soto #22 after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on August 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Soto, for his part, has reached a new milestone in his career. With this home run, the Dominican equaled his best home run mark in a season. Despite changing teams, Soto has shown he’s still one of the most dangerous hitters in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The future is promising

Judge and Soto’s combination of power and talent has made the Yankees one of the most feared teams in MLB. With these two players leading the offense, the Yankees have all the tools to go far in the postseason.

Yankees fans are looking forward to the upcoming games to see if Judge and Soto can continue to hit home runs and set new records. Undoubtedly, this duo is destined to leave an indelible mark on baseball history.