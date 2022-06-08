Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics this postseason. In particular, Tatum has been a key player by putting up many points in the playoffs. In fact, Tatum has broken a new record in the Boston franchise.

The Boston Celtics couldn’t have been in the 2022 NBA Finals without Jayson Tatum. Alongside Jaylen Brown both have led the Celtics offense since the beginning. In fact, Tatum is currently the player with most points scored in this year’s playoffs with 526 points.

In fact, Tatum has recently broken a couple of records to add to his resume. He surpassed the 15000th-point landmark to be the 2nd youngest NBA player to do so, right behind Kobe Bryant. In fact, for Game 7 against the Miami Heat in the East Finals, he wore an armband with the number 24 in it.

In addition, the Celtics’ forward is playing his first-ever NBA Finals. During his first two games he registered 12 points and 28 points respectively. Despite the Game 2 loss, Jayson Tatum made his first 20+ points game in an NBA Finals. And now, he broke a new record as a Celtics’ player.

Jayson Tatum breaks record in the playoffs for the Celtics

The records still held by Larry Bird are well remembered by the Celtics' fans because it led to two NBA Finals series. In the 1983-84 NBA Playoffs, Bird registered 632 points throughout his entire run. In the 1984 NBA Finals, Celtics won to the Los Angeles Lakers their 15th NBA Championship. Therefore, Larry Bird scored the most points by a Celtics' player in a single NBA postseason.

The second top most points scored in a single NBA postseason is also held by Larry Bird. The former Celtics' forward scored 622 points in the 1986-87 NBA Playoffs and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, but failed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The third top most points scored by a Celtics' player in a single postseason was held by Kevin Garnett. He made 530 points during his 2007-08 NBA Playoffs run. Garnett alongside Paul Pierce and Ray Allen led to the Celtics' last NBA Championship. In this 2022 NBA Playoffs, Jayson Tatum surpassed this record to climb up to the podium after he registered his first 11 points during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at the TD Garden.



