Luka Doncic's unique athleticism and skill-set has helped him to break many NBA records. One of these is a landmark that can be compared to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant's youth past in the NBA Playoffs.

When Luka Doncic arrived to the Dallas Mavericks, there was no expectation for what he would become for the Dallas franchise. There was and still are comments about not being physically fit for the NBA, however his unique talent and skill-set has leveled up him in his first 4 NBA seasons.

During his fourth NBA season run, Doncic has evolved to be one of the most talented players in the NBA. It is important to remember that he is already 3-time NBA All-Star and Rookie of Year award winner. This last one has given him the credit he deserved when he was drafted from Real Madrid in Europe.

In this article, the names of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant come up. This is because just like Luka Doncic, both of them landed an NBA Playoff landmark in his very start through the NBA that showed everyone how dominant both ended up to be in the NBA. This may help Doncic to improve more to have a succesful and long NBA career.

Luka Doncic listed with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in a youth talent record

One of the most talented player to ever play the game was Kobe Bryant. Since Kobe arrived to the NBA, it was clear that he would dominate the league. In his first 5 seasons, the Lakers' superstar landed his 900th Playoff point. When Kobe was 22 years and 258 days old, in the West Semifinals Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings, Kobe dropped 27 points to clinch this record. The 3rd youngest NBA player to make it.

Then, LeBron James came into the NBA. Another generational NBA talent made a record that set him up to what it is a multi-awarded career in the best basketball league in the world. After 4 seasons, when LeBron was 22 years and 166 days old, in Game 4 of the 2007 NBA Finals, James couldn't avoid to lose to the San Antonio Spurs, however he dropped 24 points to clinch the 900th Playoff-point landmark.

Finally, Luka Doncic has made to this list. He is the 5th youngest player in NBA history to clinch this 900th-point landmark. In Game 5 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, when Doncic was 23 years and 87 days old, the Slovenian superstar landed his 900th point in the NBA Playoffs. There are other players that have made to this list above him, like Tony Parker and Jayson Tatum.