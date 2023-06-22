With the 1st-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama. Now that the French player will join the team, everyone is wondering which number will he wear on his jersey.

For nobody’s surprise, the Spurs went for the best prospect of the 2023 draft class. Victor Wembanyama will move to Texas this year to play for San Antonio, a team that definitely needs a superstar like him.

San Antonio will make every effort to ensure Wembanyama feels comfortable. One of the most important factors for any player is wearing the number they prefer. So, here is the one that the French forward would use with the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama’s jersey number with the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs were in dire need of a player to enhance their roster, and Victor Wembanyama appears to be that individual. The French forward has the potential to be a game-changer for San Antonio, a franchise that struggled to compete last year.

San Antonio will try to make Wembanyama feel very comfortable, and it all starts with his jersey number. The French player uses the No. 1, and fortunately for him that digit is available in the Spurs, so there should be no problem for him to wear it.

The last player to use the No. 1 with the Spurs was Lonnie Walker IV, who was also a first-round pick by San Antonio. He left the team before the 2022-2023 season to join the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving that jersey available for anyone.