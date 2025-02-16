During NBA All-Star Weekend, the league’s top players come together to showcase their skills across various events. One of those participants this year is Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Harden made a striking admission about his time with the Houston Rockets, specifically regarding his experiences at a particular stadium.

For many athletes, returning to a venue where they have endured tough losses can be mentally challenging. It’s a reminder of past battles, almost like a war replaying in their minds, making it difficult to move on. While players dedicate themselves to achieving success throughout the regular season, overcoming painful defeats is part of their growth.

As the NBA introduces a revamped All-Star Game format, featuring three teams instead of the traditional East vs. West showdown, Harden reflected on the arena where he will be playing. He opened up about his time with the Rockets and their intense postseason clashes with the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Being in this stadium [Oracle Arena] gives me nightmares. Going up against them [the Warriors] felt like a real battle. We literally built a team just to beat the Warriors, but somehow, some way, they always ended up in the Finals or winning it all,” Harden told reporters.

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 20, 2019.

Advertisement

Harden’s take on the future of the NBA

There has been growing discussion about the next generation of NBA players and whether they can live up to the legacy of the past four decades. Fans have come to expect high-level competition featuring the league’s biggest stars, which is why, as icons like Harden, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James near the twilight of their careers, questions arise about the league’s future intensity.

Advertisement

see also Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, James Harden open up on Ben Simmons addition

While rising stars like Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama have already made a name for themselves, NBA fans are eager to see which players will emerge as true cornerstones of the league. Harden weighed in on the discussion, emphasizing that the responsibility of carrying the NBA forward won’t fall on just one player.

Advertisement

“I don’t think it’s going to be just one guy. They have to do it collectively,” Harden said. “Obviously, you have someone like Wemby [Wembanyama], you have Anthony Edwards, and there are other guys who can carry this league once our generation steps away.”

Harden shows support for Norman Powell

During NBA All-Star Weekend, James Harden was spotted in the stands supporting his Clippers teammate Norman Powell. But according to Powell, Harden’s backing extends beyond just one event, he has been a consistent source of encouragement throughout the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s great to have his support,” Powell told reporters. “Over the weekend, a lot of people said I was snubbed, that I should have been an All-Star, and I still feel that way. But having him in my corner, texting me after the rosters were announced, it means a lot.”