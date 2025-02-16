Vikings WR Justin Jefferson makes something clear about Sam Darnold ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings, far from dwelling on last season’s elimination, are already focused on the 2025 NFL season and once again aiming to be contenders. The current uncertainty revolves around whether Sam Darnold will remain the team’s starting quarterback, something Justin Jefferson hopes for, although he stated he’s ready to play with anyone.

In recent comments to Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports, published on nfl.com, the former LSU player expressed relief at not having to make the decision about Darnold’s future, and that no matter who his offensive teammate is, he’ll be ready to make plays.

“Luckily, that ain’t my decision,” Jefferson said. “I’m sitting back, and I’m waiting for all of these decisions to be made. I’m really just showing up and being myself and making the plays that I make. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what we’re going to do with Sam, if we’re going to bring him back. Of course, J.J. is going to have his opportunity to make some plays and to see if he’s going to be the starter.”

Darnold’s situation is still unresolved, leaving uncertainty about whether he will start in Week 1 for Kevin O’Connell’s team. Despite this, Jefferson is focused on his own game, regardless of who takes on the starting quarterback role for the upcoming season.

Sam Darnold #14 celebrates with Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings after a first quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to do with Sam and the moves that we’re going to make, but I’m always confident in myself,” Jefferson said. “It don’t matter who’s going to be throwing the ball, I’m going to make a play for sure.”

Aaron Jones’ situation

Uncertainty regarding Sam Darnold’s future with the Minnesota Vikings is not the only issue within the franchise. Aaron Jones, another key figure on the team, still doesn’t have his spot secured for the upcoming season, although the team’s coach remains optimistic about his return.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the HC is eager to keep the veteran RB for the 2025 season. “Kevin O’Connell said last week that he hopes to get Aaron Jones back in 2025…Could be in more of a committee-style role after Jones set a career high in carries in 2024.”

Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings

O’Connell reflects on his plan for the next QB

Whether it’s Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings’ head coach has a plan for the starting quarterback position for the upcoming season.

“We’re evaluating how we’re going to move forward and put the best possible team together in 2025 and beyond. We know we’re excited about JJ McCarthy. He confirmed a lot of the things in a very short amount of time that we had hoped to be from him before unfortunately getting hurt,” stated Kevin O’Connell on Dan Patrick Show.