This weekend, on February 16th and 18th, the customary mid-season spectacle, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, is set to occur. Here, we provide all the crucial information you need, such as the date, kickoff time, and the ways to watch or stream the event online in the United States.
The much-anticipated All-Star Game, the NBA‘s traditional mid-season showcase, is upon us. It features the top players from each conference facing off in the classic showdown between the East and West, the two conferences that constitute the league.
This year, the Eastern Conference team will be led by captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star of the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Western Conference team will be captained by the veteran LeBron James, regarded as one of the greatest players in history. It promises to be an exciting game, offering the unique opportunity to see all your favorite stars on the court together.
2024 NBA All Star Game: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Australia: 12:00 PM (February 19)
Canada: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 AM (February 19)
UK: 1:00 AM (February 19)
United States: 8:00 PM (ET)
2024 NBA All Star Game: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN, Star+, NBA League Pass
Australia: Kayo, Foxtel, ESPN
Canada: Sportsnet
Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NBA League Pass
Spain: Sports on M+, Movistar Plus+, NBA League Pass
UK: TNT Sports, discovery+
United States: TNT, SlingTV, NBA League Pass