2024 NBA All Star Game: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 18, 2024

This weekend, on February 16th and 18th, the customary mid-season spectacle, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, is set to occur. Here, we provide all the crucial information you need, such as the date, kickoff time, and the ways to watch or stream the event online in the United States.

The much-anticipated All-Star Game, the NBA‘s traditional mid-season showcase, is upon us. It features the top players from each conference facing off in the classic showdown between the East and West, the two conferences that constitute the league.

This year, the Eastern Conference team will be led by captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star of the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Western Conference team will be captained by the veteran LeBron James, regarded as one of the greatest players in history. It promises to be an exciting game, offering the unique opportunity to see all your favorite stars on the court together.

2024 NBA All Star Game: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Australia: 12:00 PM (February 19)

Canada: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 AM (February 19)

UK: 1:00 AM (February 19)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

2024 NBA All Star Game: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN, Star+, NBA League Pass

Australia: Kayo, Foxtel, ESPN

Canada: Sportsnet

Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NBA League Pass

Spain: Sports on M+, Movistar Plus+, NBA League Pass

UK: TNT Sports, discovery+

United States: TNT, SlingTV, NBA League Pass