2026 NBA Finals: NY Knicks open as underdogs vs Spurs

The New York Knicks will face the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals. A long awaited blockbuster matchup.

The New York Knicks may have dominated the Eastern Conference playoffs, but oddsmakers still view them as underdogs heading into the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

The matchup promises to be one of the most exciting Finals in recent memory, featuring a showdown between two of the league’s biggest stars. Jalen Brunson has been the driving force behind New York’s remarkable postseason run, while Victor Wembanyama has elevated San Antonio into championship contention with a historic playoff performance.

Despite the Knicks entering the series riding an 11-game playoff winning streak, sportsbooks continue to favor the Spurs. They are coming off an epic and grueling Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Who is the favorite in the 2026 NBA Finals between Spurs and Knicks?

The Spurs will begin the 2026 NBA Finals as a five-point favorites for Game 1, which is scheduled to take place in San Antonio on Wednesday night. Home-court advantage and their path through the Western Conference have contributed to that projection.

Spurs vs Knicks odds for 2026 NBA Finals

The championship odds tell a similar story. The Spurs currently sit at -223 to win the NBA title, while the Knicks are listed at +170 to capture their first championship in decades.