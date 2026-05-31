Luke Kornet reveals what Spurs bench said after his game-changing block

Luke Kornet had one of those highly important moments in Game 7 against the Thunder in the Conference Finals, but he claimed to hear a comment from the bench where they compared him to an NBA veteran.

Luke Kornet revealed that the San Antonio Spurs bench gave him a massive compliment by comparing him to LeBron James after his game-changing defensive play. The veteran center delivered a spectacular chase-down block during the tightly contested Western Conference Finals that immediately shifted the game’s momentum.

The hilarious post-game declaration was captured and shared on X by Spurs Nation. “Someone from the bench yelled, ‘Who is it? LeBron James?’” Kornet said when describing the immediate sideline chatter after the play. The big man then jokingly added: “We’ll see which one has more staying power in the record books of history.”

Kornet provided critical minutes during the grueling playoff series vs OKC, averaging 5.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks off the bench. His reliable interior presence and veteran savvy will be crucial as he prepares to help teammate Victor Wembanyama win the Larry O’Brien trophy.

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Kornet is a veteran of the NBA Finals

This upcoming championship series marks a familiar territory for the center, as this isn’t the first time Kornet goes to the NBA Finals. He has quietly built an impressive postseason resume over the last few seasons, making him one of the few players on the current roster with genuine championship experience.

Fans will easily remember the 2023-24 season when he won a ring with Boston from the bench as well, providing great energy and solid frontcourt depth. He also made a Finals appearance with the Celtics back in 2022-23, giving him a deep understanding of the intense pressure that comes with playing in June.

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Ultimately, having an experienced veteran like Kornet can significantly help the Spurs win a championship against a tough Eastern Conference opponent. His ability to stay ready and produce in limited minutes ensures that head coach Mitch Johnson has a reliable backup option when foul trouble strikes.