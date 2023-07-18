The recent statement by Joel Embiid, expressing his desire to win an NBA championship, regardless of whether it’s with the Philadelphia 76ers or another team, has sparked chaos within the organization. In light of this development, Daryl Morey, the President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers, has addressed these claims.

It’s evident that Embiid’s championship aspirations have created a significant stir within the 76ers’ ranks. The organization now faces internal challenges as they navigate the implications of their star player’s statement. Embiid’s words have raised questions about his long-term commitment to the team and his future plans in pursuit of a championship.

As the team grapples with recurring playoff setbacks, including a disappointing semifinals series against the Boston Celtics in which the 76ers were 3-2, the timing of Embiid’s statement added fuel to the fire. The 76ers’ struggles in recent playoff campaigns have raised questions about their ability to convert regular-season success into postseason triumphs.

Daryl Morey reacts to Joel Embiid’s championship aspirations

While the 76ers contemplate a potential trade involving James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers, they also find themselves grappling with the situation generated by Embiid’s recent comments. In response to the ongoing situation, Morey has stepped forward to provide his perspective.

“At the end of the day, he’s talking about the business of the NBA. In his mind, he wants to win here. He wants to win it for Philly. That’s the only place he wants to win. He absolutely was sort of referencing the fact that, you know, it’s not totally in his control where is at all times”, Morey said as he mentioned a conversation he had with Embiid on Monday.