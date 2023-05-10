The league announced today the All-NBA First Team with current MVP Joel Embiid in the superstar lineup. However, there were a lot of big names that didn’t make the cut.

The attention in this part of the season points to the 2023 NBA Playoffs. There are great matchups in the semifinals on both Conferences, but the last individual awards were given recently with the confirmation of the All-NBA First Team.

This is a team made with the best players of the regular season. Last week Joel Embiid received the 2022-2023 NBA MVP award, so this was the recognition missing. As it always happens, some fans will disagree with the choices no matter who is picked.

Embiid continues showing he is at the top of his game right now with what he is doing for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics. He was one of the selections, although the stars that joined the former third overall pick have nothing to envy him.

Embiid, Antetokounmpo lead the first team

There was only one unanimous selection in the 2023 All-NBA First Team, but it wasn’t the reigning MVP Embiid. The only player to get that added honor was Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. This was the fifth consecutive year that Antetokounmpo makes the first team thanks to the 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists he averaged.

The full team also includes Luka Doncic despite the Dallas Mavericks had an awful season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a surprisingly good year for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the always consistent Jayson Tatum of the Celtics. It’s a great team, although there are high-profile names that aren’t in it.

All-NBA First Team 2022-2023

G Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

F Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

F Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

C Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

All-NBA First Team 2023: Who were the biggest snubs?

5- Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies

Morant had a very wild season for a lot of reasons. Considering the Grizzlies finished second in the Western Conference, it’s strange to not see him here being the best player on the team. Injuries played a huge role, but there is no doubt his off-the-court issues went against him. The most curious thing around his absence is that he didn’t even make the All-NBA Third Team.

4- Jimmy Butler - Miami Heat

Anyone watching the playoffs might think that it is a mistake, although the regular season is the only thing that matters in this list. Butler has been impressive in the first round when the eight-seeded Miami eliminated the top seed Milwaukee, but he couldn’t play at his best consistency before the postseason. He was at least part of the All-NBA Second Team.

3- LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

James has been named to an All-NBA Team for the 19th consecutive year. However, this time he was selected for the third roster. LeBron has the Los Angeles Lakers as a real title contender, although the team wasn’t very good in the first half of the season. He was only able to play in 55 games, so that’s the explanation around his absence.

2- Steph Curry - Golden State Warriors

Curry also missed a lot of games this season, totaling just 56. The two-time NBA MVP ended up being part of the All-NBA Second Team averaging of 29.4 points. He is the player that give the Warriors hope they can win any match they play, but missing 26 games was probably what took him out of the main team. Despite Gilgeous-Alexander had his best year, it is still rare to place him ahead of Golden State’s star.

1- Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Jokic is the biggest snub without any doubt. The only reason to not have the Serbian in the first team is that there is just one center in it. Embiid was the NBA MVP, so he deserved his spot. Although Denver's player finished right behind him in that race. He was in the All-NBA Second Team even though he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists.