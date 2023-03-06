With their postseason hopes hanging off a thread, these NBA superstar will need to bring their A-game to lead their teams to the playoffs.

With the All-Star Game already in the history books, we've officially reached the most crucial stretch of the NBA season. The margin for error is pretty much non-existent for teams looking to make the playoffs.

But as it usually happens at this point in the season, most teams are banged up and limping their way to the finish line. That could end up being a major factor for those borderline playoff teams.

So, now that we're heading to the final stretch of the campaign, and with their postseason hopes hanging off a thread, these NBA superstars will need to bring their A-game to lead their teams to the playoffs.

Three NBA Stars Who Must Lead Their Teams To The Playoffs

3. Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has made generational wealth thanks to the Washington Wizards, yet he's failed to lead them to success. He's making superstar money, but it seems like he's not held to that standard on the basketball court.

Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis are struggling with injuries, and the Wizards could still be a Play-in tournament team. He can score in bunches, so he needs to step up and hold down the fort while his teammates are hurt.

2. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is a superstar, and perhaps one of the most talented two-way players to ever live. But he's left a lot to be desired this season, and Los Angeles Lakers fans may have had it with him already.

LeBron James will be sidelined for at least two more weeks, and the Lakers cannot afford to sleep on their laurels. Davis needs to play like the future Hall of Famer he is and carry this team to postseason contention.

1. Kawhi Leonard

And last but not least, we find Kawhi Leonard, who forced the Los Angeles Clippers to comply with countless requests before signing with them, yet he has done little to nothing to pay them back for that.

Leonard is a part-time player and no longer seems interested in playing defense. Still, it seems like he's not held to the same standards as other players, and he's rarely called out. That ends today; it's time he steps up.