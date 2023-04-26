Dillon Broks' comments about LeBron James' age didn't make Charles Barkley happy at all. The NBA legend has now destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies player for calling the Los Angeles Lakers power forward 'old'.

The rivalry between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James has now been addressed by a basketball legend. Charles Barkley talked about the matter, destroying the Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard for calling the four-time NBA champion 'old'.

The dream of a lot of players is to challenge the greatest of all time. However, this ambition could lead to a hostile rivalry, and that's exactly what happened to Dillon Brooks.

Charles Barkley has no mercy and destroys Dillon Brooks over his comments on LeBron James' age

In the 2023 NBA Playoffs , the Grizzlies had to face the Lakers . Brooks decided to mock LeBron James for his age, and of course the best players in basketball history decided to step in and defend the

To doubt LeBron James because of his age is not a very smart move. At age of 38, the Lakers power forward is one of the best players in the NBA, but Dillon Brooks thinks otherwise.

In the series against LA, Dillon Brooks decided to attack James by saying that he's 'too old'. Since then, everybody slammed the Grizzlies player, including a NBA legend like Charles Barkley.

Before Game 5 of the series,decided to comment onthe 11-time NBA All-Star said.