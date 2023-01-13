Charlotte Hornets will face Boston Celtics in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics will visit Charlotte Hornets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It's a clash of opposites in the Eastern Conference. It is that the team with the best record of wins and losses in the East and in the entire NBA will play, against the one with the worst record in the East and second worst in the entire league, in a duel that, despite the differences, promises to be interesting.

On the one hand, Boston Celtics, the absolute leaders of the Conference and of the entire NBA have a record of 31-12, four victories more than the Brooklyn Nets, their immediate pursuers. Of course they want to continue at the top, and for them they have a good chance against the Charlotte Hornets, who with their poor 11-32 have the second but record of the regular season, although they have always complicated teams that are fighting at the top.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live stream: FuboTV

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at the Spectrum Center will be the second of four they must play this season. The first of them took place on November 28 and on that occasion it was a resounding victory for the Boston Celtics by 140-105.

How to Watch or Live Stream Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics to be played this Saturday, January 14 at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: BSSE.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Boston Celtics with -315 odds, while the odds for the Charlotte Hornets to win are +260.

DraftKings Charlotte Hornets +260 Boston Celtics -315

*Odds via DraftKings