Chicago Bulls will face Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will visit Chicago Bulls in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets are in an unbeatable moment. They have won no less than 12 consecutive victories and each time they are closer to reaching the top of the standings, where for the moment the Boston Celtics remain solid. However, the Nets know that with this level and these statistics it will only be a matter of time before they get the first place.

In addition, they have the chance to stretch the streak to 13 straight victories since their rivals are one of the weakest in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls have had many ups and downs, but the truth is that this irregularity has been much more for bad than good. They are currently fighting to reach Play-in positions, from which they are only 1 victory away.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Live stream: FuboTV

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game these rivals will play at the United Center will be the second of four they must play this season. The first of them took place on November 1, and on that occasion it was a 108-99 victory for the Bulls, although now the situation could be different since they face more improved Nets.

How to Watch or Live Stream Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Wednesday, January 4 at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: MSG.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the favorites are the Brooklyn Nets with -200 odds, while the odds for the Chicago Bulls to win are +170.

DraftKings Chicago Bulls +170 Brooklyn Nets -200

*Odds via DraftKings