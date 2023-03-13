The Los Angeles Lakers made a make-or-break move when they dumped Russell Westbrook off to the Utah Jazz. They acquired the pieces they needed around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and it has most definitely worked thus far.

Davis and the new-look Lakers have mostly led the team during James' absence with an injured foot. And it sure seems like their chemistry on and off the court is much better at this point.

Notably, it also seems like they weren't that high on Westbrook to begin with. Recently, coach Darvin Ham may have taken a shot at the former MVP by pointing out how much better things are since they traded him.

Darvin Ham Seemingly Took A Shot At Russell Westbrook

"We said it at the outset of the season," Ham started. "We want to be competitive together and accountable. Now that we made the acquisitions that we've made. Everybody is having fun in the locker room, competing their behinds off, pulling in the same direction. They really enjoy playing with each other and I think it really comes through in our play."

Lakers Share Positive Update On LeBron James' Injured Foot

Ham also revealed that LeBron is back with the team and told Dave McMnemin of ESPN that his recovery is going right as planned. Apparently, the injury wasn't as serious as they originally thought:

"LeBron James is back with the team for the Lakers' game against the Knicks, after about a week away. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said it 'was good for him to unplug a little bit.' As for the progress of James' right foot injury, Ham said: 'Everything is going according to plan,'" McMenamin tweeted.

The Lakers have no margin for error until the final game of the regular season. But even without LeBron, they've looked like a much better team since the trade deadline, so there are reasons to have hope.