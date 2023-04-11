You never get bored if you're an NBA fan. This week, everybody's talking about Rudy Gobert throwing a punch at Kyle Anderson mid-game, an incident that ended with the Minnesota Timberwolves sending him back home.

It's not every day that two teammates get physical, let alone in the middle of a game. But Draymond Green sure knows one thing or two about that from his incident with Jordan Poole earlier in the season.

That's why the four-time NBA champion took some time to address Gobert's situation. And while he gave him credit for standing up for himself, he also admitted that most people think he's soft.

Draymond Green Calls Rudy Gobert Soft

"There are some words that as a man you just don't say to me," Green said on his podcast. "The choice word that is the bi**h word, Kyle Anderson used it towards Rudy Gobert. You have to be ready for what comes with that. You're not just allowed to disrespect guys and say what you want to say."

"Kyle Anderson uttered words to Rudy Gobert that a lot of people think," Green continued. "I personally think Rudy Gobert is on the softer side myself but he gained a little respect from me. He stood up for himself, I have never seen the guy stand up for himself."

Gobert Apologizes For Punching Kyle Anderson

Soft or not, the French big man took to Twitter to address the situation and apologize to the fans and Anderson. Even so, the team suspended him for their must-win Play-in game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans:

"Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organization and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate," Gobert tweeted.

Rudy Gobert has already gotten into way too many people's faces, and he's making a superstar-kind of money. So, he should know better by now, and let's just hope we don't hear his name tangled up in any more incidents like this one.