NCAAB News: Dan Hurley throws his players under the bus

Dan Hurley is a living legend, and the UConn Huskies will forever be indebted to him. Not only did he lead them to back-to-back titles, but he also turned down a job in the NBA to stay there.

Nevertheless, as good a coach as he is, he’s not particularly great at taking accountability. This complicated season has shown his worst side, and it’s hard to imagine he would be able to withstand the NBA’s scrutiny.

That was evident again after his team’s latest setback, a one-point overtime loss to Seton Hall. Instead of talking about adjustments, he threw his bench players under the bus.

Dan Hurley blames his bench for another loss

“I don’t know that there’s anyone that’s not starting that is playing harder than the people that are playing. You hope to get more from your bench,” the coach said.

Hurley has earned the benefit of the doubt and has earned his stripes at UConn. So, even after going 17-8 for the season, the fans should give him a vote of confidence.

Nonetheless, he’s made the news for all the wrong reasons multiple times this season, and one can only wonder whether he’s starting to lose his grasp on the locker room.