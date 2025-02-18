NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg hints at staying in college

Not so long ago, college basketball players stayed on campus for years. They learned the fundamentals of the game, worked on their craft, and got smarter and stronger before turning pro.

Now, that’s the opposite. They all want to be one-and-done, and NBA teams rarely take a look at older prospects because they might be closer to being finished products.

Nevertheless, with the NIL era allowing players to make money, some might choose to stay put for a little longer. As unlikely as that might sound, Cooper Flagg recently claimed he wished he could stay there for longer.

Cooper Flagg says he wants to stay at Duke

“S—,” Cooper told The Athletic, “I want to come back next year.”

Needless to say, the chances of Flagg running it back with the Duke Blue Devils seem pretty close to zero, even if he doesn’t like the teams with the best chance to get him in the NBA Draft.

He’s been penciled in as the first-overall pick for the past couple of years. Barring a major turn of events, he’s not going to be back, especially if he leads the team to a National Title.