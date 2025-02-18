NCAAB News: LeBron James hilariously gets back at Doug Gottlieb over Bronny criticism

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history. However, he’s also quite petty, and he’s not the one to take criticism kindly. If anything, he loves to pat himself on the back.

That’s why he didn’t care about Doug Gottlieb’s criticism. Before the analyst took the reins of Green Bay, he wasn’t that impressed with LeBron’s son Bronny’s play. He wasn’t the only one, though.

Gottlieb shared his fair criticism of Bronny’s struggles at USC. So, now that Green Bay is also struggling under his guidance, James didn’t take the high road, and he clapped back at him on social media.

What did Doug Gottlieb say about Bronny James?

“Earned 2 Not Given! Gotta give him credit, though,” James said on X, along with laughing and poop emojis, reacting to a post that showed that Gottlieb’s team was 3-24 for the season.

Bronny James

Gottlieb shared similar concerns about Bronny’s games as many scouts and experts. And judging by how Bronny has played this season, it’s not like he was wrong:

“My answer was, ‘He would compete to start. But while I like how he moves the ball and defends, he wouldn’t be my point, and I don’t view him as a point guard. He doesn’t play point guard. He doesn’t want the ball. He doesn’t run a team. He doesn’t want to defend the point guard. He doesn’t play like point,” Gottlieb said on his radio show back in 2024. “So, he wouldn’t be my point, my wings are bigger, and without seeing him with us, it would be hard for him to start; to be honest.”

Only time will tell how Bronny will fare in the pros. For now, however, it’s more than evident that James is keeping receipts, and he holds bragging rights over Gottlieb until further notice.