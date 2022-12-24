Golden State Warrior will play against Memphis Grizzlies in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face each other in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals seem unknown at this start of the season. Whereas just a few months ago they won the ring of champions with a lot of authority, now they can't even reach the Play-in positions. Their record is 15-18, they have lost two straight and are 3-7 in their last 10. They definitely need to improve their stats to get closer to 10th place.

They won't have it easy since their rivals are none other than one of the Western Conference leaders, the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently have a 20-11 record, the same as the Denver Nuggets, the other Western leaders. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in their last ten games and of course they want to keep winning to be the only one in first place.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at the Chase Center will be the first of four they must play this season. It will undoubtedly be an interesting game between two teams that were among the best last season. In the case of the Grizzlies, they seek to become leaders of the west; and the Warriors, approaching the Play-in positions.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies to be played on this Sunday, December 25 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: ABC, ESPN.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the BetMGM website, the Memphis Grizzlies are favorite at 1.50 odds, while the odds for the Golden State Warriors to win are 2.65.

BetMGM Golden State Warriors 1.50 Memphis Grizzlies 2.65

*Odds via BetMGM