Even though he wasn't charged for his gun-related incident in Denver, it seems like Ja Morant's saga is far from over yet.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been a talking point as of late, but not for the best reasons. The talented guard — who's fresh off signing a signature shoe deal with Nike — was suspended and is now away from the team.

Morant flashed a gun during an Instagram Live session. He later admitted that he needs better ways to cope with stress and hasn't addressed the public ever since. Now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there is no timetable for his return:

"Reporting with Tim McMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Ja Morant Is Reportedly Dealing With Some Stuff

Moreover, NBA insider Marc Spears shed some light on what's going on with Morant off the court. Apparently, the former second-overall pick is dealing with some non-basketball-related issues:

“I think there’s a lot going on, my prayers to him, that he figures it out. There’s things I’m hearing that I’d rather probably not say on this podcast, but I hope he’s taking care of himself,” Spears said on 'The Hoops Collective.' “I’m not really worried about the basketball part for him right now. I’m worried about the human part. My guess now is, not that you’d bet on this, is that he doesn’t play the rest of the season as he takes care of himself.”

Morant has become one of the signature names in the league, so we hope that he can find his way out of this mess. Hopefully, he'll get the help he so clearly needs to get his life and career back on track. There's just too much at stake, and it would be a shame to see him waste his talents and promising start to his career.