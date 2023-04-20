Kevin Durant has settled in perfectly at the Phoenix Suns, and he believes that having experience playing with other stars prepared him to be up to the task.

When Kyrie Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn, it was a matter of time before Kevin Durant followed suit. Unsurprisingly, the Nets shipped KD just a few days later and it was the Suns who seized the opportunity.

Phoenix went after Durant with only one goal: to challenge for the first NBA championship in franchise history. With the likes of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton already on the roster, the former Warriors star could be the missing piece to take the team to the next level.

And so far, it's looking good for the Suns. Durant hasn't had much time to get used to his new team, yet that didn't seem to hold him back at all. According to the former MVP, having the experience of playing alongside other stars explains his great start with the Suns.

Durant says playing next to Curry, Westbrook, Irving prepared him for this moment

“Playing with guys like Steph and Klay and Russ and Kyrie and James, all of that stuff has prepared me to play with guys that can do multiple things out on the floor,” Durant said, via Sportsnaut. “But the common denominator is all of those guys are efficient players.

“I’m much more than a scorer," he added. "So I think I’ve always evolved. If I’m handling the ball and don’t score in that possession, it still feels like I created a lot of stuff for my teammates. I can definitely take my shots like I normally do. But with the attention I get on the defensive side of the ball, I have to figure what my looks are and how I approach each possession. It’s been fun. It’s always been a mental game.”

Durant is not only a talented player who can make the difference, but also a great teammate. The Suns are obviously happy to have him, and now hope he can lead them to a long awaited title.