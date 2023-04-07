The Phoenix Suns are now 8-0 when Kevin Durant suits up. Some might argue that they have yet to face a top rival at full strength with KD on the floor, but the NBA should be terrified of this team right now.

Durant is the ultimate plug-and-play kind of guy. Perhaps no other player in NBA history has been such a seamless fit on any possible system, so it's not like he needs a ton of reps to get used to his new team.

That's why he doesn't want any rival coaches making up excuses if they happen to come across his team in the NBA playoffs. Per Durant, it'll all go down to motivation and determination, not to tactics and watching film.

Kevin Durant Says Rival NBA Coaches Have No Excuses

“If you a playoff coach and you don't know how we coming as a team, I don't think you should have that job," KD said before facing the Nuggets. "There's so much data on who we are individually and as a team; there's no hiding anything at this point. We can draw up a couple of new plays that throw them off but even after Game 1, you can still get it figured out. It really comes down to who wants it the most and who's the better team. It's not too much scheming and strategy involved."

KD Knows The Pressure Is Own

Durant knows the Suns traded for him to win at least one championship, so there's not much room for error, if at all. That's the drill when you're one of the greatest to ever do it, so he knows he'll have to deal with that kind of pressure:

"It's pressure because I'm one of the best players to ever play the game," Durant said in his introductory press conference. "So, everytime I step on the floor, people are going to expect me to do great things, for the team I'm on to do great things. But I enjoy getting better as a player every day. I enjoy waking up and getting to do this. So I don't ever say anything's a failure, but I know what's on our backs, and we wanna get the most out of these opportunities."

At the end of the day, the Suns will still need to prove that they're better than everybody else. And while they sure have more than enough to pull that off, we've seen superteams fall short year after year.