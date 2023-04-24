After all these years, there's nothing but respect and admiration from Klay Thompson to Golden State Warriors co-star Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors proved their doubters wrong again and evened things up vs. the Sacramento Kings. The series is tied at two games apiece, and most of that has to do with Stephen Curry's offensive outbursts.

However, as great as he's been, Curry almost costs his team a win, as he called a timeout late in the game when the Dubs had no left, opening the door for the Kings to almost the the win with a buzzer-beater.

Regardless of the outcome, Klay Thompson was going to roll with his teammate. Following his offensive explosion in Game 4, his fellow Splash Brother tipped his hat off to him with an emotional message.

Klay Thompson Shares Emotional Message To Stephen Curry

"I've admired Steph long before he was a Warrior; when he was at Davidson, I was a fan," Thompson said postgame. "I went and watched him play in Anaheim against UCLA. I was amazed by his skill and ability. Then to be drafted with the Warriors and be his two-guard for as long as I've been, it's been nothing short of amazing."

"I just appreciate his hard work," continued Thompson. "I get to see it every day. The guy is in the best shape for a reason, he doesn't take shortcuts, and he's a great family man. He's wise beyond his years; I think Steph has been the same age since 2012. He's a simple person but he's a competitor. Just to still be out here playing in playoff games with him. These times, I'll cherish for the rest of my life. Hopefully, we can carve out a legacy as one of the better backcourts to ever play this game."

Thompson and Curry have formed the greatest shooting duo of all time, and they'll both be inducted into the Hall of Fame once it's all said and done. And still, after all these years, it's so nice to know that there's so much mutual respect and admiration between the two.