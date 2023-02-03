With the NBA trade deadline drawing nearer, Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. Unsurprisingly, social media was flooded by memes and hilarious comments.

In a shocking turn of events, everything could be falling apart for the Nets. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Kyrie Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn before the NBA trade deadline on February 9.

The All-Star, who had failed to agree to a contract extension, has also reportedly warned the Nets if they don't move him this month he will walk away as a free agent in the offseason.

This is not the first time Irving puts pressure on the team to be traded, which is why fans went wild on the Internet. Here, take a look at the best memes and reactions from NBA Twitter.

Fans react to Kyrie Irving's trade request: Best memes