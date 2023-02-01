While the Lakers struggle for consistency in the 2022-23 NBA season, LeBron James is extremely confident in himself and has recently issued a warning to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the rest of the league.

The pass of time usually takes a toll on most athletes, but there are a handful of them who manage to defy Father Time. At 38, LeBron James makes it look like age is just a number as he continues breaking NBA records.

While the Los Angeles Lakers struggle to string good results together, The King refuses to slow down. On Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, James completely stole the show at the Madison Square Garden.

The 4x NBA champion posted a triple-double — becoming the first player in NBA history to do so in his 20th season or later — to help the Purple and Gold win a hard-fought game. James also got closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time scoring list, and he's optimistic about claiming the No.1 spot at some point.

LeBron James warns he'll surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA's all-time top scorer

“I’m going to do it," James said on breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record, via Michael Scotto. "It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.”

James clearly has enough left in the tank to continue chasing the record. Right now, he's just 89 points away from overtaking Kareem. If he keeps up with his recent performances, it wouldn't be long before James makes it.

LeBron James addresses breaking into top 5 of NBA's all-time assists list

In the meantime, LeBron is already breaking other records. On Tuesday, he overtook both Steve Nash and Mark Jackson as No. 4 in all-time assists, while he also became the first player in league history to have at least 100 30-point games with three different teams.

“It’s amazing because that’s just what I love to do—get my guys involved and try to put the ball on time and on target with my guys … Any time you’re linked with some of the greats [is a cool thing]," James said, via ClutchPoints. "Mark Jackson played here, he was drafted by the Knicks, so it’s super cool. Obviously you know with Nash, I played against him for many many years and his ability to pass the ball was very uncanny."