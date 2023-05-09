With Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook making their stance clear on a championship ring, the Los Angeles Lakers have made their decision official.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rollercoaster NBA season. From starting 2-10 to being one game away from the Western Conference Finals, this team is now thinking about winning a championship.

Notably, a lot of that had to do with Rob Pelinka's major roster overhaul. The team made several moves mid-season, letting go of players who weren't a good fit or wanted a bigger role somewhere else.

Even so, the team has reportedly decided that they want to give all players an NBA championship ring if they win the NBA Finals this season, according to a report by Chris Haynes.

Lakers Will Give Championship Rings To All Players If They Win The NBA Finals

"If the Lakers were able to win the championship, I was told by a high-ranking source within the organization that they will extend a championship ring to all players who were on the roster at any point during the season,"Haynes reported. "That means if the Lakers win the whole thing, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, and others will receive a championship ring."

Westbrook And Beverley Want Their Ring

Notably, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley had already addressed this possibility. The now-infamous duo claimed that they expect the team to give them a ring, even though they were traded and didn't leave on good terms:

"Hey Pat, Lakers win, I want my ring," Westbrook said on Pat Bev's podcast. "Russ, we gonna be suited and booted, boy; I'm gonna be right there waiting on that ring," Beverley said in response.

Beverley, who trashed the Lakers' fan base and organization as soon as he headed out the door, even said that he's willing to give a speech if the Lakers honor him with a championship ring:

"Do I think Westbrook gonna accept the ring? Hell yeah, he ain't gonna say no to it," Beverley said in a later episode. "If they win, you call me whatever the f*** you wanna call me; I'ma get that ring. I might shed a tear; I'll give a speech."

There's no rule about giving traded players a ring; it's at the team's discretion. So, props to the Lakers for deciding to ignore all the trash these two former players talked about them and still looking to stay classy.