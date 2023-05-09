The Lakers are now leading the series 3-1 and with one more win they will reach the 2023 Conference Finals. The Warriors could recover but it is unlikely.

The Los Angeles Lakers are closer to the conference finals than ever, they won Game 4 by 104-101 in what was a tight game where the Warriors led by 10+ points a couple of times in the game.

This series is one of the toughest of the Conference Semifinals, it was obvious that this game was going to be one of the most watched of the series.

LeBron James and Steph Curry attract all kinds of onlookers every time they meet on the court, especially when it's a playoff game, nothing less is expected of this series.

Lakers win Game 4 against Warriors 104-101

The social media reactions were not long in coming as everyone was surprised with the Lakers' victory over the Warriors knowing that they are 'slightly' underdogs against the defending champions.

It is unlikely that the Warriors can win in 7 games but anything could happen knowing that they are lethal coming from behind.