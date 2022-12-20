Even though these players wind up having Hall of Famer careers in the NBA, some think they could've been as good — or even better — in the NFL.

It's not unusual to see young athletes thrive in multiple sports growing up. Some dream of making it to the NBA, while others are better suited for baseball and MLB. Others run track, but all they dream of is becoming an NFL superstar.

Sometimes, players follow their hearts and pursue a career in the sport they love the most, regardless of their projected role or salary. Others just lean towards the biggest paycheck or the sport where they could thrive the most.

Whatever the case, it sometimes seems like those players could've been as good — or even better — if they had chosen a different path. With that in mind, we'll let you know about 3 NBA legends who could've realistically been NFL stars as well.

NBA Stars That Could've Realistically Made It To The NFL

3. John Havlicek

Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek was a three-sport athlete growing up, earning All-Star honors in baseball, football, and basketball. In fact, he was actually taken in the NFL and NBA Drafts.

Fortunately for hoops fans, the legendary guard/forward decided to take his talents to the hardwood, where he won 8 NBA championships and made it to 13 All-Star Games with one Finals MVP award.

2. LeBron James

Long before being the most-hyped basketball prospect of all time, LeBron James was also wreaking havoc on the gridiron. He excelled at wide receiver and quarterback, earning two All-State honors and setting multiple marks.

With his Calvin Johnson-ish frame, there's no doubt James could've been an all-time great in the NFL as well. In fact, he was actually recruited by Miami, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Ohio State as a football player.

1. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson once confessed that he loved football way more than basketball. In fact, he claimed he was even better on the gridiron than hooping, which doesn't seem like a crazy thought when you take a look at the footage.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend was a dual-threat quarterback, kick returner, and defensive back. Iverson's athleticism helped him log 21 interceptions in his high school career, setting a state record with 5 in a single game. He also led his team to state titles in both sports.