Video: Josh Allen rudely kicks Dolphins' fans out of Highmark Stadium

On Saturday, the Bills hosted the Dolphins for what's going to be an epic battle between the AFC East squads. Buffalo needed to win to clinch the Division title, but Miami didn't put things easy for them.

After a huge win by the Bills with a 32-29 score, Josh Allen was seen as the key player for their victory with four touchdowns. He went for an interview after the game, but he started a fight against some Dolphins¿ fans that were still at Highmark Stadium.

Cameras spotted Josh Allen telling Miami Dolphins' fans to "go home". According to reports, they were throwing snowballs at the NFL Network set, where he was interviewed, so he got really mad about it.