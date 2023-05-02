With the Los Angeles Lakers set to square off against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James shared his true thoughts on Stephen Curry.

Well, it seems like the NBAcouldn't have dreamt of a better matchup for the Western Conference Semifinals: Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will go ay it for an epic best-of-seven series.

Notably, this means we'll get to see two of the loudest and biggest fanbases go to war on social media night in and night out, and the actual games will most likely set broadcast and rating records.

This will be perhaps the ultimate and most defining seven-game series between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. But even though they've been foes for over a decade now, The King has nothing but respect for The Chef.

LeBron James Shows Big Respect For Stephen Curry

“He puts in the work, and when you put in the work, nine times out of 10 you’re going to see results," James said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. "He’s done that throughout his whole entire career. I have nothing but the utmost respect for everything he’s been able on the floor not only on the floor but off the floor, too."

"It’s great to have people like that in this league and set an example for generations to come," continued James. "We’re two of the most competitive players that have ever played this game and we want to etch our names in the history books as much as we can. I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph."

Not many people thought the Lakers or Warriors would make it this far into the playoffs, let alone face off in the second round. Now, the Lakers will look to become the first Western Conference team to beat the Dubs in the playoffs since the Clippers in 2014.

Curry and the Warriors have been James' kryptonite. Ironically, though, they also gave him the greatest, most legacy-defining NBA Finals win of his career. So, who'll prevail this time around? I guess we'll have to tune in.