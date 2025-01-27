MLB News: Alex Bregman reportedly has three options besides Astros for 2025 season

Alex Bregman has been one of the most talked-about names of the offseason, with the Houston Astros doing everything they can to bring him back with a more attractive contract that could convince him to stay with the team for over half a decade in the MLB. However, the other three options on the table could also be appealing for him.

According to a recent report from Jon Heyman, Bregman reportedly declined the Astros‘ latest offer, which was for 6 years and $156 million. The main reason for his decision was that the offer represented a cut from his previous salary of $28.5 million, with Houston offering $2.5 million less than that.

The good news, at least for Bregman and not so much for the Astros, is that other teams are interested in him and are offering better contracts, with one potential deal including a first-year opt-out. The three MLB teams that are reportedly pursuing Bregman are the Cubs, Red Sox, and Tigers.

It’s important to remember that Alex Bregman had a significant 5-year, $100 million contract with the Astros, which ended after the 2024 season. This was his biggest contract with the team he’s been with since 2015. As an infielder, Bregman is a player who attracts attention from teams looking to bolster their defense.

Bregman’s 2024 MLB season stats

In his final season with the Astros, Bregman played 145 games with 634 plate appearances, contributing a total of 79 runs, 151 hits, 26 home runs, and 75 RBIs. These numbers were slightly lower compared to his 2022 and 2023 seasons, where he played over 150 games each year.

Out of three options, two stand out for Bregman

If Bregman considers the three options outside of the Astros for the 2025 season, the Cubs and Red Sox would be the most appealing. Both teams are contenders that could make a deep postseason run. It’s worth noting that Bregman has two World Series titles and has played in the postseason every year from 2017 through 2024.