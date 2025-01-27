The MLB offseason is abuzz with rumors about player movement as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Among the most active franchises in the market are the Chicago Cubs, who are aggressively pursuing top-tier talent. Similarly, the Houston Astros are reportedly exploring opportunities to strengthen their roster amid speculation surrounding Alex Bregman’s potential departure.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets raise the bar with high-profile moves, the Astros and Cubs are working to remain competitive in the title race. However, while both teams aim to bolster their lineups, Astros fans may be bracing for unwelcome news.

Reports indicate that All-Star reliever and World Series champion Ryan Pressly is on his way to the Cubs. According to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors, Pressly has agreed to waive his 10-and-5 no-trade protection to facilitate the move.

“After a few days of speculation, Ryan Pressly has agreed to waive his 10-and-5 no-trade protection to okay a deal that will send the veteran reliever from the Astros to the Cubs,” Polishuk reported. The Cubs are counting on Pressly’s experience and consistency to anchor their bullpen heading into the 2025 MLB season.

Ryan Pressly #55 of the Houston Astros poses during Photo Day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 21, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Pressly reportedly deal with the Cubs

As part of the reported agreement, the Astros will receive right-handed pitching prospect Juan Bello, while sending $5.5 million to help the Cubs offset part of Pressly’s $14 million salary for the 2025 season. This move not only provides relief for Houston’s payroll but also strengthens the Cubs’ bullpen as they aim to compete in 2025.

“Pressly will not only assist his reported former team financially but also provide the Cubs with a vital asset to bolster their playoff aspirations,” Polishuk explained in his detailed breakdown of the deal.

Cubs sweeten the deal for Pressly

In addition to the financial considerations, Polishuk reported that the Cubs have agreed to provide Pressly with a no-trade clause as part of his new contract. The deal also includes an assignment bonus to address the tax differences associated with relocating from Texas to Illinois. The trade will become official pending standard medical reviews.

“In exchange for agreeing to the deal, Pressly will receive a new no-trade clause, plus an assignment bonus to cover the tax difference in relocating from Texas to Illinois. The trade will become official once the standard medical reviews are complete,“ Polishuk added.

Astros making big moves ahead of the 2025 MLB Season

The Astros, meanwhile, are making significant moves to reinforce their roster ahead of the 2025 MLB season. One of their major acquisitions this offseason was first baseman Christian Walker, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal. The addition of Walker is expected to energize the team’s fan base as Houston continues to build a competitive roster. Fans are also closely watching for updates on Alex Bregman’s potential contract extension, as his future with the Astros remains a pivotal storyline.