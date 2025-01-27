Trending topics:
Where to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Club America face Atletico San Luis in a Matchday 4 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Here’s how to watch the game in the USA, including kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

Club America are aiming to replicate their dominant form from 2024, a year where they were nearly unstoppable. They remain on track, sharing the top spot with Tigres UANL after a Matchday 3 draw between the two sides. Now, Las Aguilas are focused on securing another win to maintain their position at the summit.

Their next challenge comes against Atletico San Luis, a team looking to rebound after a rocky start of two losses and one win. San Luis are eager to claim three points to stay in contention for the top spots but face a daunting task against a red-hot Club America.

When will the Club America vs Atletico San Luis match be played?

Club America receive Atletico San Luis in the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Tuesday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

