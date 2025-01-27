Where to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Club America will face off against Atletico San Luis in a Matchday 4 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can enjoy full coverage with detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options to stay connected to all the action.

Club America are aiming to replicate their dominant form from 2024, a year where they were nearly unstoppable. They remain on track, sharing the top spot with Tigres UANL after a Matchday 3 draw between the two sides. Now, Las Aguilas are focused on securing another win to maintain their position at the summit.

Their next challenge comes against Atletico San Luis, a team looking to rebound after a rocky start of two losses and one win. San Luis are eager to claim three points to stay in contention for the top spots but face a daunting task against a red-hot Club America.

When will the Club America vs Atletico San Luis match be played?

Club America receive Atletico San Luis in the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Tuesday, January 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Aldo Cruz of Atletico San Luis – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.