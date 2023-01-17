Milwaukee Bucks play against Toronto Raptors for a game in the Eastern Conference of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are ready to play in a game of the Eastern Conference in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on January 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team is looking to build a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Bucks have a good record at 28-16 overall, but on the last on the road tour they lost two straight games against the Miami Heat. The most recent game for the Bucks was a win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors have a losing record at 20-24, but they have plenty of time to climb spots within the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

The Bucks began 2023 with a 95-118 loss to the Wizards, but so far the record in the new year is good at 5-4. The Eastern Conference is led by the Celtics at 33-12 overall, and the Bucks are in the third spot of the standings.

The Raptors began this on the road tour with a victory against the New York Knicks 123-121 (OT), they had not won a game on the road since December 23, 2022. After this game the Raptors close the series on the road against Timberwolves.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions And Odds

Milwaukee Bucks are favorites at home with -6.5 spread and 1.40 moneyline that will pay $140 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they won a recent game. Toronto Raptors are underdogs at +6.5 ATS and 3.00 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA GAME is: Milwaukee Bucks -6.5.

BetMGM Milwaukee Bucks -6.5 / 1.40 Totals ---- Toronto Raptors +6.5 / 3.00

