The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to go far in the current 2023 postseason, but fans want to know if the legendary Jack Nicholson will be seen on court seats during the playoff game at home.

Jack Nicholson is one of the best known names in Hollywood, but he is also a big basketball fan being one of the celebrities who have supported the Lakers for decades.

The first time Nicholson attended a Los Angeles Lakers game is an unknown date, but what is known is that he became a season ticket holder in 1970 and two years later the Lakers won their first NBA title in 1972.

Unfortunately the years have passed and Nicholson no longer appears as commonly as he did in the Lakers games between 2000 and 2015.

Does Jack Nicholson still go to Lakers games in 2023?

No, so far Jack Nicholson has not been seen in a Los Angeles Lakers game during the current 2023 Playoffs or during the regular season. The last time he attended a Lakers game was in 2021.

Jack Nicholson's son Raymond Nicholson was seen during a 2023 game but without his father who hasn't been back on court in almost two years.