The most important individual recognition for a player is being named Most Valuable Player, and everyone wants to win it. Check out when will the 2022-2023 NBA MVP be announced.

Players have being NBA Champions as their main career goal. That’s the ultimate dream for everybody, but there is no doubt what the most prestigious recognition is when it comes to the regular season. The discussions around who should be the NBA MVP are always interesting.

The list of players that won this award includes the brightest stars in the history of the sport. This tradition began with Bob Pettit of the St. Louis Hawks as the first-ever NBA MVP in the 1955-1956 season. The current winner is Nikola Jokic, who took the trophy the last two years.

Although other unforgettable names headline this historic group. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leads the way with six, followed by Michael Jordan and Bill Russell with five. Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James close out the Top 5 with four each. Now a new player could be added to these honorable mentions.

NBA MVP 2023 announcement date

There are several active players that won the NBA MVP in the past. Jokic is the current winner, but he is not alone. Going from the most recent one backwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo twice, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry two times in a row, Kevin Durant, LeBron on four occasions, and Derrick Rose all know the feeling of receiving this recognition.

This year the favorites are Denver Nuggets’ Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid. The third finalist is Antetokounmpo. The NBA MVP announcement has not a set date yet since it usually changes, although it is expected to be in June. Based on those reports it would mean it has been delayed considering Jokic was named the 2021-2022 MVP on May 11.

"TNT will reveal the winner of each award during its coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. Those announcements will begin next week. On Sunday, April 16, the NBA will share the announcement schedule for the week of April 17", the NBA posted on their official site today.

The article will be updated once the exact date is confirmed by the league.