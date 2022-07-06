Doncic is the type of player that any head coach would want on his roster, but even though Doncic is young he is already sharing records with the big names in the NBA.

After Dirk Nowitzki retired the Dallas Mavericks were looking for someone to replace him but what they didn't know is that before Nowitzki's retirement a player who would become the future of the team was already part of the roster.

Luka Doncic is European like Nowitzki and they share certain similar traits but Doncic plays in a different position, Small forward / point guard, while Nowitzki played as PF his entire NBA career.

But Doncic is yet to win an NBA championship after four seasons and three postseasons with the Mavericks. So far Doncic's best playoff performance was in 2022 with 15 started games, 31.7 PPG and 34.5% threes.

What record does Doncic share with Jordan and Chamberlain?

According to @ESPNStatstInfo, Luka Doncic has scored 800+ points during his playoff appearances in 25 games (accomplished during the 2022 NBA playoffs), that puts him among the three NBA players who scored 800+ points during their first 25 playoff games, only Jordan and Chamberlain are the members of that list.

Doncic played for the first time in the 2020 postseason but the Dallas Mavericks only played 6 games and were eliminated, his next postseason in 2021 he played 7 games with his highest PPG so far in the postseason with 35.7 points per game.