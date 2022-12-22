The most important week in the NBA Season has arrived, but Stephen Curry is out to play for the Golden State Warriors while hosting the Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA Christmas Day probably is the most anticipated weekend in the NBA Season. Not only thanks to the holidays, but also for the huge games that will be played. One of them will be the Golden State Warriors against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This matchup is probably the most anticipated game as Ja Morant of the Grizzlies started a beef with Draymond Green of the Warriors on Twitter. That beef ended with a warning from the young star to play on Christmas Day in Memphis, but Green replied that the NBA Champions play at home on Christmas.

Then, when the 2022-2023 NBA Season schedule was announced, the wish came true, and one of the best matchups in the last season NBA Playoffs will be in place at the Chase Center on Sunday afternoon. However, a huge player of the Dubs won't be available to play.

Why is Stephen Curry not playing for the Warriors vs Grizzlies on NBA Christmas Day?

Stephen Curry has already missed four regular-season games, and the Warriors have a 1-3 record so far in December. All of those games were on the road, and the only win was against Toronto Raptors. After a bad six-game schedule on the road, this game against the Memphis Grizzlies will be a fresh start at the Chase Center for the Warriors.

Although, the 2022 NBA Champions will have to play without their 2022 Finals MVP, Curry won't have to go under surgery for his injured shoulder. "From what I know about shoulder injuries and situations like that, any time you can avoid surgery or anything like that its great news." Curry said.

The Dubs lineup has changed completely from what started the current season. Even, James Wiseman came back due to the recent injures, and got a career-high of 30 points in the last game against the Brooklyn Nets. Also, the Dubs have Andrew Wiggins as doubtful for the upcoming games.