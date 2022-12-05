Anthony Davis has performed over the limits to carry the Los Angeles Lakers in the last two games. In less than a week he has already clinched two huge records that not even LeBron James has reached.

After a rough start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season, the Los Angeles Lakers could see the light at the end of tunnel. With Anthony Davis leading up as the key to win games, as well as Russell Westbrook as the playmaker in the rotation. Maybe the missing piece to this puzzle, LeBron James will start lineup as well in the coming road games.

Even so, the team managed by Darvin Ham has been not only performing as expected, but has reunited themselves as a team. The current three-game winning streak has the LA franchise really close to overcome the 10-12 record that has placed them at the 12th position in the Western Conference.

Also, after bad moments when Anthony Davis was blamed for not playing hard enough due to his recent injuries, as well as the age of LeBron James, probably the Lakers have finally found some joy and peaceful environment to work on for the rest of the season.

NBA News: Anthony Davis ties up two huge records as a Laker

According to ESPN Stats & Info, "Anthony Davis has made 40 Field Goals over his last 2 games, tied for the most by any player over a 2-game span in the last 20 seasons, joining Kobe Bryant. Bryant recorded 2 such instances, making 40 Field Goals over a 2-game span on March 16 & 18, 2007 and January 20 & 22, 2006.

Also, against the Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis pulled up 55 points with 17 rebounds, and one assist in 38 minutes of play, which granted him to tie up a franchise record. In the last 60 years, only three Lakers managed to pull up at least 50 points with 15 rebounds in an NBA game. The other two players were Wilt Chamberlain, and Shaquille O'Neal.

In the start of a new road trip through the East, the Los Angeles Lakers will want the fully recovered LeBron James to step up alongside Russell Westbrook, who has been playing up to the standards as well. In the upcoming week, the team managed by Darvin Ham will play four games on the road, and return to Los Angeles to play against the Boston Celtics.