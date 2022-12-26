Following a big win on Christmas day, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden denied the rumors of his interest in heading back to Houston to play for the Houston Rockets.

As great as James Harden is, he's often been criticized for an apparent lack of commitment. It happened as early as his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it's a narrative that continues to haunt him.

Harden is one of the most explosive and versatile scorers in NBA history. Nonetheless, his shortcomings in the postseason are many and well-documented, which is why people undermine him at times.

Now, that apparent lack of commitment has been all over the news again. As, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he's considering going back to Houston to sign with the up-and-coming Rockets.

NBA Rumors: James Harden Wants To Go Back To Houston

"All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July -- if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers," Wojnarowski wrote.

"Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago," added Woj.

Harden Denies The Rumors

Still, Harden didn't seem to care about those rumors at all. If anything, the former MVP didn't even want to address that possibility, and was angry about the fact that the media once again jumped to conclusions:

“I’m here,” Harden said after the game. “We are playing very well. And I don’t know where the report came from. But I’m very excited to be here. We are playing well, and we’re continuing to get better.”

“Why would you ask me about that on Christmas, man?” he continued. “You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even — I’m not answering. I didn’t see nothing.”

Then again, we've seen and heard this kind of thing before, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Harden actually looking forward to heading back home. So, this will be a story to keep an eye on throughout the season.