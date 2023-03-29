Even though they've landed a superstar in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker has recently admitted having mixed emotions on the trade between Suns and Nets.

With Kyrie Irving requesting a trade out of the blue just before the deadline, Kevin Durant followed suit and decided it was time to leave Brooklyn. It didn't take long for him to get what he wanted and was sent to Phoenix.

Needless to say, the expectations around the Suns have significantly increased since KD came to town. With him, the team has an extra superstar with the difference that Durant actually knows what it's like to win championships.

Things didn't start exactly smooth, though, as Durant spent time on the sidelines due to injury. In fact, Devin Booker has openly admitted he misses former teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

Suns news: Devin Booker says the Kevin Durant trade is tough

“I just wanted it to happen. But it’s tough. We obviously got back one of the best players ever to play, but we lost a few young studs (to the Nets) too in Cam and Mikal (Bridges). I guess that’s part of the business, but it’s definitely tough," Booker said, via The Athletic.

"There were rumors and speculation throughout the summertime that (a Durant deal) was gonna happen, and then it was out of the question once they started playing well in Brooklyn. So you know, the Kyrie (Irving) situation went down and that opportunity presented itself again.”

Bridges has being doing far better than predicted with the Nets, which makes things harder. However, it's safe to say it will all be worth it if KD helps the Suns reach the promised land.