The NBA playoffs 2023 are almost underway, so we take a look at the three Eaestern Conference teams that aren't likely to make the cut.

Most NBA analysts agree that the NBA champion will come out of the Eastern Conference this season. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and even Cleveland Cavaliers all seem legit this year.

Even with Kevin Durant heading to the Western Conference, the East is no short on elite talents. We're talking about Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and even Jaylen Brown.

That means that several teams won't be good enough to make the cut this season, not even with the Play-in tournament. With that in mind, let's take a look at the three teams that just won't make it.

NBA Playoffs 2023: 3 Eastern Teams That Won't Make The Playoffs

3. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are all but eliminated from playoff contention. Another loss will kill all mathematical chance of even reaching the Play-in tournament, so this was yet another disappointing season.

Kyle Kuzma looked good and Bradley Beal will be a perennial All-Star caliber player. But they're just not good enough as a unit to compete, and that won't change even if Kristaps Porzingis manages to stay healthy.

2. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors flirted with .500 basketball all year long. Some believe that Nick Nurse's reign in charge of the team has come to an end, and he could look to pursue a new challenge at the end of the season.

The Raptors tried to make a playoff push and decided to hold on to their stars, such as Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam. In hindsight, that might not have been the best decision.

1. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have been the definition of mid for all of the season, and that doesn't bode well for their chances in the Play-in tournament. All it takes is one loss, and they would be out of contention.

The Hawks have been perhaps one of the biggest disappointments in the league. Their future seems bright, but Trae Young needs to be more mature and step up as a leader if they want to build something special.