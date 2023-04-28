The Warriors host the Kings in Game 6 of the first round. Read here to check out what happens if Golden State lose to Sacramento in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors and the Kings are in a thrilling first round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Though many experts believed the reigning champions will cruise, Mike Brown and his players are proving why they were the No.3 seed in the Western Conference.

Stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are playing against a tremendous young squad on the rise with names like De'Aron Fox, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis. It's been an epic battle.

So, the Warriors have a great chance of winning another championship in the NBA. However, it won't come easy. Read here to find out what happens if Golden State lose to the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

NBA playoffs: What happens if the Warriors lose against the Kings in the first round?

If the Warriors lose Game 6 to the Kings in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the series will go to Game 7 next Sunday at Chase Center. That would be the definitive matchup in a best-of-seven format.

The winner of the series will advance to the Conference semifinals and their next rival would be the Memphis Grizzlies or the Los Angeles Lakers. The other semifinal in the West is already set with the Nuggets facing the Suns.

NBA Playoffs 2023 : What happens if the Kings lose Game 6 against the Warriors?

If the Sacramento Kings lose Game 6 on the road against the Golden State Warriors, they will be officially eliminated. It would be a massive blow for the franchise as they had a 2-0 lead in the series.