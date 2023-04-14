The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. Check out here what happens if the visitors lose tonight.

NBA Playoffs: What happens if Thunder lose to Timberwolves in the Play-In tonight?

The stakes will be higher than ever tonight, when the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Play-In tournament. The game will start at 9:30 PM (ET) at Target Center.

The Thunder had to sweat to make the postseason, but they've won their right to challenge for the #8 seed by taking down the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Now they'll have to overcome another obstacle.

The TWolves, on the other hand, blew a double-digit lead against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Even though they forced the overtime when it seemed over, Minnesota couldn't clinch the #7 seed and now have one last chance to make the playoffs.

What happens if Oklahoma City Thunder lose to Minnesota Timberwolves tonight?

If Oklahoma City manages to take down Minnesota, it would clinch the #8 seed to set up a meeting with the #1 seed in the Western Conference, Denver Nuggets, in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

However, if the Thunder lose tonight, they'd be eliminated from the playoffs, while the TWolves would face the Nuggets. Therefore, there will be a lot at stake at the Target Center tonight.