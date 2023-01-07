With the Miami Heat struggling to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference, some believe that big man Bam Adebayo could be gettable ahead of the trade deadline.

The Miami Heat entered the season with championship expectations, as per usual. But as it happens in the NBA, their title window may have closed without them realizing it, especially with Jimmy Butler struggling to stay healthy.

Erik Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the Association, and Tyler Herro is most definitely living up to that big contract he recently signed. But that may not be enough to keep the Heat afloat this season.

With that in mind, some believe they could be one of the teams to keep an eye on during the trade deadline. Moreover, some teams have already reached out to them inquiring about Bam Adebayo.

NBA Rumors: Teams Are Inquiring About Bam Adebayo

(Transcript via Heavy)

"With how poorly they’ve played, some have speculated that they could hit the trade market. However, sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports indicate that they have shut down all calls about Bam Adebayo. That being said, the source also revealed an inner frustration with Adebayo.

'As far as I know, anyone calling on Bam is getting shut down immediately,' an Eastern Conference GM told Deveney. 'They’re not going in that direction. But you know, at the same time, there is some frustration within the team that he is not the consistent star they think he should be. When he is aggressive and playing like he thinks he’s the best guy on the floor, forget it, he is a Top 10 or 15 player. You just don’t get that version of him game in and game out.'"

If one thing's for sure is that Pat Riley is always working in the shadows trying to get a deal done. So, while he may not want to part ways with Adebayo, don't be shocked if the Heat wind up making a big move.