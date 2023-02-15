The Los Angeles Lakers still have one roster spot available and plenty of options in the buyout market. Here, we'll discuss some of them.

Props to Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka for addressing the team's needs during the NBA trade deadline. He surrounded LeBron James and Anthony Davis with shooters and didn't have to give up that much.

Darvin Ham now has a much better roster in his hands. They're versatile on defense and have enough sharpshooting on offense to make up for their spacing issues. But they're still not done making moves.

As things stand out, the Lakers still have one roster spot available and plenty of options in the buyout market. Here, we'll discuss some of the few that could actually help them make a deep playoff run.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Buyout Candidates For The Lakers

3. Will Barton

Will Barton often gets overlooked, but he can ball. He can score from all three levels, is a streaky shooter, and has enough size and handling skills to play and defend multiple positions.

Barton wants to pursue a new direction, and he's not a part of the Washington Wizards' plans. He could give Darvin Ham another sharpshooting wing, as well as some size for their jumbo lineups.

2. Serge Ibaka

While he's no longer the lockdown rim protector he used to be, Serge Ibaka is a bonafide veteran in this league. His physicality, screen-setting, rebounding, and even new-found shooting could come in handy for this team.

With Thomas Bryant out, the Lakers are in need for another backup Center behind Mo Bamba. Ibaka has proven that he can give any team quality minutes as a rebounding, defensive-oriented big.

1. Kevin Love

Kevin Love's role with the Cleveland Cavaliers continues to dip. The team is looking to get younger, faster, and more athletic, so it's normal to see that they're ready to move on from their veteran.

Love already knows what it's like to team up with LeBron James to pursue an NBA championship. Moreover, no one can trust Anthony Davis to stay healthy, and he'd be a deluxe insurance policy for him.