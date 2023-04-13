With James Harden reportedly set to leave the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the season, they could have a replacement waiting in line pretty soon.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the biggest candidates to go the distance and win the NBA championship this season. And that's going to remain the case for as long as Joel Embiid and James Harden are healthy.

More than that, this championship run will be crucial to the organization's plans for the future. That's because Harden can opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

And with all the buzz about Harden reportedly wanting to go back to the Houston Rockets, NBA analyst Nick Wright claims that the Sixers could pursue Damian Lillard as his replacement.

Sixers Could Pursue Damian Lillard To Replace James Harden, Says Nick Wright

"There are those odd murmurs that James Harden might leave and go back to Houston," Wright said. "If they flame out in the postseason, it could be a tough offseason for Philadelphia. I'm sure they would try to trade for Dame and remake the team that way."

Lillard Hints At Leaving Portland

Lillard has always shut down the rumors of discontent with the organization, but it seems like he's finally weighing in on his future, stating that he might not want to be a part of a rebuilding team:

"It ain't a threat," Lillard said on Stephen A's World. "I am not gonna say that I am putting them on a clock; I'm just saying if we can't do something significant like that, we won't have a chance to compete on that level."

"Not only will I have a decision to make, but the organization will too," Lillard added. "Are we gonna go young, or are we gonna get something done? We've not been fully committing to either one. Everybody wants to win. They believe I deserve that opportunity, and I am trusting that we're committed and diligent about doing those things this offseason; this is our most important offseason since I've been here."

So, the door is wide open for Daryl Morey and the Sixers to try and make a run at Lillard. They'll have to make the numbers work, but there's arguably no better potential replacement for Harden right now.